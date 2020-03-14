Slow Joe Getting Slower (Updated: He Lied—Again)

Since we’re all settled in now for The Great Hunkering and looking for things to do, you might want to spend four minutes watching Slow Joe Biden from his “virtual town hall” in Illinois a few days ago. The opening section of this clip shows his propensity for sheer confusion and befuddlement, but then in response to a question about the Endangered Species Act he goes off in into full Biden Loghorrea Mode.

UPDATE: In this video Biden claimed to have been a co-sponsor of the Endangered Species Act in 1973. Acting on a reader tip, I checked it out. He wasn’t.