Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. So the saying goes.

There is plenty of Wuhan coronavirus smoke, and few doubt there will be a fire. However, no one knows how big the fire will be or how much damage will result from measures to extinguish it.

Later today, I will write about some forecasts of how bad this epidemic is likely to get. For now, as a change of pace, I thought readers might enjoy hearing the song “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” as interpreted first by Dinah Washington and then by the Platters.

This song dates back to the 1930s and the Broadway play “Roberta.” It had been recorded many times before 1956, when Dinah Washington’s version appeared. Nat Cole and Peggy Lee were among those who had contributed.

The Platters recorded “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” in 1958. It rose to the very top of the pop charts in 1959. I purchased it that year. It was the first record I ever bought with my own money.

I still love the Platters’ version, but I think I love Dinah Washington’s even more. I’ve included both below.

