Some Wuhan coronavirus numbers from yesterday

Yesterday, March 30, the number of reported deaths in the U.S. from the Wuhan coronavirus passed 3,000. The current total, 3,141, exceeds the number of Americans killed on 9/11.

No one knows how many Americans will die from this virus. However, the death toll is likely to be somewhere between 10 and 100 times that of 9/11.

In Italy, the daily death count ticked upwards after two days of decline. However, the number of new reported cases continued to fall. Yesterday, that number was around 4,000. Late last week, Italy was consistently reporting about 6,000 new cases.

Spain seems well on its way to becoming the new epicenter of the virus in Europe. It has been reporting more new cases than Italy for a while now. Yesterday, it reported nearly twice as many. In both of the past two days, it has also reported more deaths than Italy.

In all, Spain has around 88,000 reported cases, compared to around 102,000 in Italy. The death count in Spain is 7,846. In Italy it’s 11,591. Spain’s population is around 46 million; Italy’s is around 60 million.