The coronavirus and the NFL, Part One

The NFL players have voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement. It will run through 2030.

Under the new agreement, the regular season will be extended by one game, to 17, effective as early as the 2021 season. The playoffs will be enlarged from 12 teams to 14, effective as early as this coming season.

The salary cap for teams is increased by $10 million to $198.2 million. Overall player costs per club, which includes benefits and the performance-based pay pool, are increased to $242.9 million. Not shabby.

There will be plenty of discussion of the pros and cons of adding another regular season game and expanding the playoff field. But not in this post. Rather, I want to discuss the possible impact of the Wuhan coronavirus on the players’ decision to approve the new CBA.

The vote was close — 1019-959. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, there was a marked difference between votes cast early in the voting period and votes cast after the coronavirus crisis seemed to deepen:

As one source said, based on communications with multiple players (some of whom had in turn communicated with multiple players), the vote was “definitely failing” until the COVID-19 crisis sparked a stock-market crash and demonstrated conclusively that the “fear of what may happen” (which some who opposed the CBA cited derisively) is a real and legitimate factor in matters of this nature. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, the team’s NFLPA representative, told Mike Klis of 9News.com that McManus believes recent events saved the CBA.

Florio concludes that without Thursday’s stock market crash, “the NFL and NFLPA could have been sliding toward a work stoppage in 2021.”

I don’t think the evidence enables us to say more than “could have been.” But the events of last week have provided many of us with an enhanced appreciation of normal life in America. It’s comforting to suppose that NFL players are among those who have gained this appreciation, even if it is mostly appreciation of a normal stock market.