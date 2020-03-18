The coronavirus in Italy

Some of the alarm in the U.S. over the Wuhan coronavirus stems from what’s happening in Italy. I don’t know whether we are making way too much of the Italian experience (I suspect we are), but the situation in Italy is rather alarming.

Here are the latest numbers from Italy (sources available at the link, along with a footnote about the reliability of Italian media reporting of the numbers):

March 18 4207 new cases and 475 new deaths in Italy. 1084 new recoveries were also reported today. COVID-19 has infected 2,629 health workers, or 8.3% of the total (more than twice the percentage in China), as of yesterday March 17. In Bergamo (Lombardy region), 118 out of about 600 family doctors (20%) have been infected, and a 65-year-old doctor has died. Today, a 57-year-old doctor has died: he was the secretary of the Federation of General Practitioners of Lodi. A week ago, a 67-year-old family doctor, president of the Varese Medical Association, had died.

About a week ago, some experts were saying that the U.S. is two weeks behind Italy with respect to the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. This assessment probably played a role in the imposition of some of the strong measures taken by many jurisdiction and in the attitude of the Trump administration.

In another week, we will know whether, or to what extent, the assessment was valid.