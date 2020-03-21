Posted on March 21, 2020 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Martial Law Edition

I suspect that when the economic statistics for this period are assembled, they will report one huge growth industry: meme creation. The creativity of the meme-isphere is truly impressive, and a great reason to hope that we’re going to come out of this mess just fine. I’ve got enough material in the inventory to fill out TWiPs for weeks to come. Which may come in handy since it looks like our current de facto martial law may last for weeks to come. In the meantime, Keep Calm and Meme On!

 

Headlines of the week:

The Great Books always come through!

 

And finally. . .

Responses