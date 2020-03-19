Today’s Wuhan coronavirus numbers [UPDATED]

I have started checking Wuhan coronavirus numbers at a site called Worldometer. I can’t vouch for the site, but its numbers seem consistent with those I read elsewhere. I believe they are probably reasonably accurate for free countries, but not necessarily for China and certainly not for Iran.

According to today’s chart, there were 1,557 new cases of the virus reported yesterday in the U.S. That’s about half the number of new cases reported the day before. I don’t make much of this reduction, though. It might be due to reporting quirks [see update below].

The chart tells us that about 11 percent of the total reported cases in the U.S. are new (i.e., reported yesterday, I think). That’s down from around 30 percent the day before.

The percentage of reported cases in the U.S. that are new is less than in Germany and Spain (14 and 15 percent, respectively). There are no new figures for Italy today, but yesterday new reported cases there were about 11 percent of all cases, but with more than three times as many of both, compared to the U.S.

I will leave it up to readers to decide what conclusions, if any, to draw from this information and from the death numbers, which the site also includes. I’m not drawing any yet, but might draw some as new numbers come in.

UPDATE: Worldometer has updated its figures. In the most recent chart I’ve seen, the number of new cases in the U.S. is more than 2,000. I’m going to have to make sure I consult the numbers at the same time each day.