Who’s Fiddling?

I don’t watch television, so I am spared much of the madness that most people have to absorb. But I take it that the Democrats and their press are still doing their best to blame COVID-19 on President Trump. This makes no sense, obviously, but when has that ever stopped them?

On CNN on Sunday, Nancy Pelosi said, “As the President ‘fiddles,’ people are dying.” That is an absurd way to charactrize the frenetic activity being engaged in by the administration, but CNN had no problem with it. Likewise NBC, where Chuck Todd hopefully asked Joe Biden whether it is fair to say that President Trump has “blood on his hands” over the epidemic. Trump responded to Pelosi’s smear by saying, “She’s a sick puppy, in my opinion.”

Meanwhile, what was Pelosi doing when the coronavirus was spreading, and she now says the president’s response was not sufficiently draconian? This is how she spent her day on February 24: promoting tourism in Chinatown.

Pelosi, touring San Fran’s Chinatown Feb. 24: “We do want to say to people, come to Chinatown, here we are … come join us” pic.twitter.com/0FEOq9t4VM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2020



The press’s attempt to blame the Wuhan flu on President Trump is insane, but not surprising. Glenn Reynolds sums up succinctly what is going on: