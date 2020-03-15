Will Springtime Stop COVID 19?

Everyone is used to speaking of “cold and flu season,” otherwise known as “winter,” and the commonplace supposition is that warm weather and sunshine kills off the common cold rhinovirus. There is some talk of this in relation to COVID 19, naturally, and I stumbled across an interesting paper posted to the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) a few days ago that suggests reasons for thinking COVID 19, like the fictional Andromeda strains from the novel, may thrive in a relative narrow temperature band.

The paper is “Temperature and Latitude Analysis to Predict Potential Spread and Seasonality for COVID-19,” and was written by six public health researchers based mostly at the University of Maryland. The abstract doesn’t tell the whole story of the article, but I start with it anyway:

A significant number of infectious diseases display seasonal patterns in their incidence, including human coronaviruses. We hypothesize that SARS-CoV-2 does as well. To date, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by SARS-CoV-2, has established significant community spread in cities and regions only along a narrow east west distribution roughly along the 30-50 N” corridor at consistently similar weather patterns (5-11 degrees Celsius and low specific and absolute humidity). There has been a lack of significant community establishment in expected locations that are based only on population proximity and extensive population interaction through travel. We have proposed a simplified model that shows a zone at increased risk for COVID-19 spread. Using weather modeling, it may be possible to predict the regions most likely to be at higher risk of significant community spread of COVID-19 in the upcoming weeks, allowing for concentration of public health efforts on surveillance and containment.

This map illustrates the main point with some effect:

The extended discussion at the end of the paper is more detailed and helpful: