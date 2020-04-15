Abdi Nur reports

Abdi Nur was the first Somali source to speak with me after I wrote about Ilhan Omar in my “Her back pages” post of August 2016. I have met with him frequently over the past three-and-a-half years and confirmed everything he has told me with other sources (including law enforcement) and other researchers (including, preeminently, Preya Samsundar and David Steinberg). Abdi is a widely followed reporter for the Somali community on Facebook — his page is here — under the name Xerta Shekh. Abdi called me last night to request that I post his most recent Facebook items on Power Line to get the word out to Power Line readers in Minnesota’s Somali community. Abdi reports (lightly edited):

April 13 — Habso Mohamud is a young woman who is an American citizen who lived in Minnesota. She is an educated young woman who was an author and community activist, very helpful to her community. She was active with the youth community and with refugees both here and in Kenya. She visited many refugee camps to help young refugees and was an education advocate. She gave them her book to inspire poor young and orphan refugees. She was able to bring some of them to Minnesota and inspired several to apply to St. Cloud State University. Some were fortunate to be able to attend.

Habso eventually landed a job at the UN in Kenya. While working there she hired a Somali driver. One day when she left work he drove on a different road and tried to kidnap her! Habso realized what was going on and threw herself out of the moving vehicle and almost died. She is now in the hospital.

I am calling on all American citizens to help her get justice. I am calling on the American Embassy in Kenya to actively support an investigation and help Habso. They can Google her information about the amazing work she does. I want to share the pain of her story and help her seek justice for the suffering she has been through. I am also imploring the Kenyan government to arrest this perpetrator for what he did.

April 14 — Breaking news: The criminal who was wanted for trying to assault Habso Mohamud has been arrested. He was arrested just in time as he tried to flee Kenya and is now in jail awaiting a court date. As Minnesota Somalis know, Habso is a valuable young woman leader and I will continue to pursue this case until it is resolved. I hope to help Habso find justice. The perpetrator should be found guilty and punished.

Abdi provides the photo of the alleged perpetrator (left) and Habso (right) below.

UPDATE: One of our friends at St. Cloud State writes: “Thank you for posting Abdi’s news about Habso. She is a delight to work with, as we learned here at SCSU. She was a special studies master’s student (a self-selecting major) who went on a UN field trip with a political science faculty member here who studies diplomacy. It just opened her eyes to possibilities…Special studies students typically don’t get to be part of a hooding ceremony — they don’t have a ‘home’ college — but that professor insisted Habso get to take part….She’s a joy. I pray for her safety and continued success.”