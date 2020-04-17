Coronavirus in one state (15)

This is the stop the madness edition of my series on COVD-19 in Minnesota. I sat in on the daily state briefing by telephone yesterday afternoon. Governor Walz was otherwise engaged. The Thursday briefing was conducted by Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and MDH Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention, and Control Division Director Kris Ehresmann. The audio recording of the briefing is embedded below. It ran about 45 minutes.

I waited in the telephone queue to ask a question of Commissioner Malcolm and a follow-up question of Director Erhesmann based on her remarks during the question-and-answer period. Although I was not called on during the briefing, we were invited to submit questions by email at the conclusion of the briefing. I promptly did so a few minutes after the briefing.

Last night MDH communications officer Doug Schultz responded: “Scott, I’ve been tasked with responding to your questions on behalf of the commissioner and Kris Ehresmann. Please see below.” I am posting my questions along with the answers received without further comment:

For Commissioner Malcolm:

Question: MDH data show that the median age of COVID-19 decedents is 87, over two-thirds in nursing homes or assisted care facilities. Does the state need to be shut down to protect them?

Answer: The stay-at-home order and other measures are having their intended effect by limiting the number of deaths occurring in the wider population, as is happening in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana and elsewhere. As much as we would like to protect everyone and prevent deaths in even our most vulnerable populations, the tragic truth about outbreaks is that the frail and very old or those with compromised immune systems are almost always the ones to feel the effects first and hardest. But if we relax the precautions without having the right safeguards in place, we could see even more deaths among this population and other at-risk groups.

Follow-up for Director Ehresmann:

Question: You referred [in your remarks] to the preparation of the health care system [that is the rationale for] the current shutdown regime. [Later in your remarks you] noted that flu has disappeared under the current regimen. On the other hand, the hospital systems are laying off and furloughing employees. We only have 213 hospitalized with the virus as of today, with a little over 100 in ICU. It appears that the health care system is vastly underutilized at present, that it has significant excess capacity. Is there any question about this? What am I missing?

Answer: The preparations that our hospitals have made, as painful as they are right now, have positioned us well to handle the expected surge. The time to prepare for a flood is before the waters rise.