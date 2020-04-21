Coronavirus in one state (17)

In Minnesota the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has risen to 143. Eight of the 9 new death cases summarized at Governor Walz’s press briefing yesterday occurred in nursing homes or assisted-care living facilities. Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm delivered that particular update.

Anyone who takes the time to keep up with the data or to tune in to the daily briefings would soon understand that the mortality problem is situated among the elderly in nursing homes. The median age of decedents as of this morning has fallen slightly to 84. The age range of decedents, however, has widened from 56-104 (up from 100). I’m pasting in a screenshot of the age data below from the MDH Situation Update below.

On a personal note, I have now asked Walz press secretary Teddy Tschann four times by email to be accredited to cover the briefings. It’s not just that I can’t get inside the media circle of love; I can’t even get the courtesy of a response when a simple “yes” or “no” would suffice.

By contrast, the Minnesota Department of Health has at least acknowledged my existence. On my point this morning, MDH press officer Doug Schultz even worked late one night last week to favor me with an unresponsive answer to my question whether the state needs to be shut down to protect the elderly in nursing homes. See part 15 of this series.

Our friend Kevin Roche is digging into the model on which the state authorities continue to rely — not necessarily for its projections, they say, but rather for its directional guidance. Do we need a model to tell us that our problem is in nursing homes, or do we need a model to obscure the point while the current shutdown — as Kevin points out — is destroying our health care system?