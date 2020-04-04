Posted on April 4, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Coronavirus

COVID-19: What To Do?

This video is part of Peter Robinson’s Uncommon Knowledge series. His guest is Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who is an economist as well as a member of Stanford’s medical school faculty. Dr. Bhattacharya has become somewhat famous as a result of an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in which he argued that the danger of COVID-19 is probably being overestimated. The conversation is intelligent; Peter is a good interviewer, and Bhattacharya is an excellent teacher. It is a fair, balanced appraisal. I recommend it:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UO3Wd5urg0

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses