Don’t Bogart that chloroquine, cont’d

With a little help from our friends we started writing about chrloroquine as a possible treatment for the Wuhan virus on March 15. We added discussions of hydroxychloroquine to the mix and kept at it until President Trump himself picked up the cause.

Well, that was enough for the media and a few governors to declare the thing a verboten outrage. Gregg Re takes a look back at the madness for FOX News in “After mocking Trump for promoting hydroxychloroquine, journalists acknowledge it might treat coronavirus.” Re scarfs up some of the quotes mocking Trump before they are relegated to the memory hole.

Re also adds a few salient details to the saga of Wanda, fish tank cleaner widow, fish tank clearer survivor, and hero of the MSM. The Washington Free Beacon tracked down a fair share of the rest of the story. Re notes:

Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reviewed by The Washington Free Beacon revealed numerous other recipients of Wanda’s cash, including Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the pro-choice EMILY’s List. Additionally, Fox News has reviewed a Facebook page apparently belonging to Wanda, which was first identified by the Twitter user Techno Fog. “Your psycho prez is in [t]own, are you going to see him?” Wanda wrote on Facebook on Feb. 19, by way of wishing a friend a happy birthday. Trump was in town at a rally in Phoenix, Ariz., on that day. Wanda has not replied to multiple requests for comment by Fox News. She deleted her Facebook page after Fox News attempted to contact her there.

You got a problem with that?