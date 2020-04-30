Good News On COVID Treatment

Dr. Fauci announced yesterday that Remdesivir, an antiviral drug originally developed to combat ebola, has been found to be effective against the Wuhan virus in a randomized, international 1,000+ patient study. That’s the good news. The bad news is that it isn’t all that effective:

In the study, which was a “gold-standard” randomised controlled trial, those taking the Gilead Sciences drug recovered after 11 days, compared with 15 for those given a placebo.

My guess is that more effective treatments will be identified. In what could be much more significant news, South Korean scientists have concluded that you can’t get COVID-19 twice. There has been concern because some COVID patients have tested positive for a second time after recovering from the disease. The South Koreans say that doesn’t mean they have actually caught the virus again:

South Korean scientists have concluded that coronavirus patients cannot relapse after recovering from the disease, despite hundreds of recovered people testing positive again. The new findings suggest that rather than indicating reinfection, the positive results were caused by shortcomings in the standard virus test. They will greatly reassure governments threatened by the nightmarish prospect of a never-ending cycle of infection and reinfection. Positive test results on people who had tested negative were the result of “fragments” of the virus lingering in their bodies, but with no power to make them or ill or to infect others, according to South Korea’s central clinical committee for emerging disease control.

Oh Myoung-don, the head of the committee, said that the later positive results were caused by shortcomings in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that detects the virus’s genetic information, or RNA, in samples taken from patients. The test is unable to differentiate between “live” RNA and harmless traces that can remain in the body of someone who has fully recovered.

If correct, this finding is critically important. It means that herd immunity is developing, despite the irrational actions of our governments at all levels. It also means that a successful vaccine is possible. A large number of groups around the world are working on COVID-19 vaccines, following a variety of approaches. A few of them will soon begin human trials. That doesn’t mean that a successful vaccine is coming any time soon. Vaccines need to be tested on humans extensively because they can cause neurological damage, so we can’t stay locked down until a proven vaccine arrives.

Still, today’s news is good.