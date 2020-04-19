Minnesota modeling annotated

In part 16 of my Coronavirus in one state series, I posted a copy of the document provided by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to state legislators. Walz has premised his lockdown orders on some wild projections produced by the modeling.

Legislators have asked how that modeling works. In question-and-answer format, the document is intended to supply an answer. I find it opaque.

Over at Healthy Skeptic Kevin Roche comments on each of the document’s points. Kevin sent me his annotated copy of the document. I have uploaded it via Scribd and embedded it below.

Quotable quote: “One thing that is critical for the modelers to do is more clearly state the limitations of the models and the dangers of using…results for decision-making when there is such uncertainty in those results. The early runs should not have been used and the modelers should have made that clear.”

