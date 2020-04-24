Non-workers of the world unite!

In the course of her short career in Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has surely earned the right to a mocking compilation of her wit and wisdom like Quotations from Chairman LBJ or George W. Bushisms: The Slate Book Of Accidental Wit And Wisdom Of Our 43rd President. If AOC were a target of the left, rather than one of its idiot heroes, the book would be out by now. Quotations from Chairman LBJ was already in its third printing when I bought my copy in 1968, and I bought it as soon as I saw it in the bookstore.

AOC is A-OK in lockdown, as can be seen in the video of her interview this week below. It would make for a great contribution to the book I envision, but it’s especially rich in video with the man from VICE — former New York Times columnist Anand Giridharadas — absorbing her deep thoughts on the theory of the new leisure class.

Quotable quote (courtesy of Ian Schwartz/RCP): “When we talk about this idea of ‘reopening society,’ you know, only in America, does the President, when the President tweets about liberation, does he mean go back to work. When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot people should just say ‘no,’ we’re not going back to that. We’re not going back to working 70 hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives.”