Pelosi explains

The Paycheck Protection Program has quickly depleted the $350 billion allotted to it by Congress. Congressional Democrats are blocking additional funding. Why would they do that? This past Monday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi posted a statement in which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined. It took both leaders to craft a statement that opaque. The Wall Street Journal quotes it in an editorial this morning:

In a joint statement Monday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for “further changes” to the Paycheck Protection Program, plus “significantly increased” funding for disaster grants and loans, plus “additional support” for the food-stamp program, plus “adequate funding” for nationwide virus testing and personal protective equipment, plus “the collection and publication of demographic data” so that “we can accurately determine the level of impact on under-served communities and communities of color.”

In that the statement requires explication and Pelosi is the brains of the operation, she has stepped up to do the job in front of the $24,000 double refrigerator in her San Francisco digs. She explains all in the video below.

If you are a small business owner or employee who can’t get paycheck protection plan loans after the money runs out Thursday, here’s a video of Nancy Pelosi congratulating Senate Democrats for blocking that funding. pic.twitter.com/Q2Otbq411P — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 15, 2020

Somehow it’s all becoming clear.

Nancy Pelosi struggles, near speechless when asked to “explain to those small businesses” why she is blocking more funding for the #PaycheckProtectionProgramhttps://t.co/J74yjVtp1G pic.twitter.com/BBUsm6q2m7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 16, 2020

Joe Biden adds this touching footnote on Pelosi’s stash.