Passover overlaps with Easter this year and the celebration of both has been disrupted by the plague. The plague having passed us over so far, we held our family Seder via Zoom. I wish our Christian readers a happy Easter in whatever fashion you observe it this year.

As usual, I offer this installment of Sunday Morning Coming Down as a pleasing diversion. Though it has both a Saturday night and Sunday morning component, the emphasis is decidedly on the former.

Tomorrow Al Green celebrates his birthday; he turns 74. Working on this birthday tribute has been a source of happiness for me. In the great hunkering down, I hope it offers something of the same to you.

After reeling off a string of hits unprecedented in Southern soul music history with producer Willie Mitchell between 1971 and 1976, Al Green took a Little Richard turn. Construing the maniacal assault on him by his former girlfriend and her subsequent suicide at his home in 1974 as signs from God, he bought Memphis’s Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in 1976 and became an ordained minister.

Green had been brought up in the church and the first music he sang was gospel. Like so many soul singers, he left gospel for popular music. His return to the church appears to have been prompted by a conversion experience of some kind. In his memoir Take Me To the River, Green ascribes the moment to the night he fell off the stage while performing. Peter Doggett notes Green’s account of the night in 1979 when he was playing a concert in Cincinnati:

The footlights were blinding, especially against the darkness out front, and the audience was cheering so loud I could barely hear myself. I took another step toward them, squinting in the glare, and then, without warning, the world turned upside down. I had fallen off the stage, out of the spotlight, and into the hands of the living God…My life as a soul man was over. My life as a spirit man had just begun.

In addition to preaching, Green turned to recording and performing gospel music, abandoning pop music entirely for several years. In 1995 Green was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and returned to recording in his old style. I Can’t Stop reunited Green with Mitchell in 2003 and sounded very much like a return to form.

I first saw Al Green perform live at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis in 1985. He had more or less abandoned soul music for the church. He was touring behind a newly released album of gospel music that had also reunited him with Mitchell at the controls.

The performance was a revelation to me. Hearing the raw power of Green’s voice in person made me understand how much restraint — Mitchell called it “softness” — Mitchell had imposed on the voice heard on Green’s hits. In person, Green has a voice of great power and dynamic range, with full control from a whisper to a shout — just like the Sam Cooke of the Soul Stirrers’ 1950’s gospel recordings. In his outstanding history Sweet Soul Music, Peter Guralnick describes it as follows:

Willie Mitchell and Al Green came up with an old idea phrased in a new way, the last eccentric refinement of Sam Cooke’s lyrical, gospel-edged style as filtered through the fractured vocal approach of Otis Redding and the peculiarly fragmented vision of Al Green himself. This was a vision it would be virtually impossible to characterize…and it proved in the end to be incompatible with worldly ambition, but it was always marked by an unerring musicality.

Everyone in the audience that night in 1985 had of course come to hear those hits. Green’s performance refused to accede even a little to the desire of his audience. Rather, he toyed with and frustrated our desire to hear the songs that had brought him fame and wealth. It was a weirdly hostile performance.

We saw Green again some twenty years later when he returned to the Guthrie. On that occasion he gave an incredibly satisfying performance. At the time I thought it was one of the best I had ever seen. Playing with a band of ten musicians (drums and percussion, keyboards, horns and guitars), three backup singers and two dancers, Green put on an old-fashioned James Brown-style soul revue, but with gospel numbers and preaching included. The show ranged over what was then his nearly 40-year career, moving seamlessly from worldly love to otherworldly devotion.

The show maintained an intense pitch from the opening number, though one emotional high point came in the middle of his 80-minute set. He launched into a moving medley of “Amazing Grace” (the hymn Sam Cooke had worked into his version of “Must Jesus Carry the Cross Alone” with the Soul Stirrers) and Cooke’s “Nearer My God to Thee.” The emotional highpoint of the show came with a simmering version of “Love and Happiness.” It proved to be his concluding number that night; he declined to take the stage for an encore. The man remains something of an enigma.

The video above derives from The Gospel According to Al Green, the 1984 documentary about Green that portrays him performing before a military audience in a hotel ballroom. Green fervently sings the “Amazing Grace/Nearer My God” medley in a performance that provides an illuminating view of a compelling artist testifying to his faith.

Barely skimming the surface of his hits, we can look back on his pop career through a few highlights beginning with Al Green Gets Next To You from mid-1971. It’s the first of the six Hi Records albums that define Green’s artistry. “I’m So Tired of Being Alone” was his first smash with Mitchell.

“Let’s Stay Together” was the hit on Green’s 1972 album of the same name. The live performance below dates to 1989. Green is accompanied by Toni Childs on the vocal, Carlos Santana on guitar, David Sanborn on sax, Melissa Etheridge in the chorus, and Tito Puente on the timbales. This is a four-minute shot of joy with a big band backing.

“Call Me” derives from the 1972 album of the same name. It may be the essential Al Green album. You can hear the “softness.” The treatment had a universal application. On that album Al also gave it to “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and “Funny How Time Slips Away.” The album concluded, by the way, with a Sunday morning message (“Jesus Is Waiting”).

“Love and Happiness” comes from 1972’s I’m Still in Love With You. “Love and Happiness” is what he called the romantic thing.

Al Green Explores Your Mind (1974) might have been the last album of his essential period. It led off with “Sha-La-La (Make Me Happy).”

The next song on the album is “Take Me to the River.” It invokes a gospel motif in a romantic context and represents a powerful confusion of the realms. He was yearning for something higher.

Marc Cohn made Al Green the centerpiece of “Walking in Memphis.” Cohn sang in the gospel-styled break, “Reverend Green be glad to see you when you haven’t got a prayer.” Cohn’s beautiful tribute to the transformational power of music is my resting place this morning.