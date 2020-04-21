Posted on April 21, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Coronavirus

The Democrats Cave

After holding out for 12 days, the Democrats gave in today and agreed to fund the Paycheck Protection Program to the tune of another $320 billion. The bill includes additional $60 billion for “Economic Injury Disaster” Loans, plus $75 billion to go to hospitals and health care providers. And on top of that, $25 billion for COVID testing and research and development.

This is Mitch McConnell’s tweet announcing the agreement:


My guess is that there are some Democratic goodies buried in the fine print, but I take it that the Dems abandoned their demands for unrelated priorities like mail-in voting.

This shouldn’t be considered a victory. The cost of the shutdowns continues to be catastrophic, and the hangover when the bills come due will be immense.

