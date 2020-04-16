The Ferguson effect (the interview)

We last checked in on the Dan Proft Show on Chicago’s AM 560 WIND when Dan hosted my friend Leila Adan to discuss Ilhan Omar. I posted the audio in “Ilhan Omar doesn’t represent us (the interview).” This morning Dan followed up with Bill Steigerwald to discuss “The Ferguson effect” (Neil Ferguson, that is). Thanks to Dan Proft Show executive producer Quin McCarthy, I have posted the audio below.

Bill is the author of 30 Days a Black Man and Dogging Steinbeck, books that Power Line readers have found of interest.