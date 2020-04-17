The Latest Bidenbabble

Here’s yet another two-minute highlight reel of Slow Joe’s greatest babbles from this week. Did he really boast of speaking with NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle? Yes, yes, he did. She was a nitwit on MSNBC, so naturally she has been promoted to the NBC Nightly News, which has more or less stopped pretending to report news; right now it is just human interest stories, and I can read People magazine for that. But I can easily imagine Ruhle as the press spokesperson in a Biden White House.

Well, at least it’s not quite as bad as saying that FDR went on television after the stock market crash of 1929. Blast from the past: