The Power Line Show, Ep 177: FDR—Conservative Hero?, and Other Reader Questions

As promised (or threatened, depending in your point of view), another bonus episode of our podcast.

Conrad Black argued this week that Franklin Roosevelt deserves to be regarded as a conservative champion, or at least that conservatives should steal him away from Democrats. FDR himself argued that Democrats should steal Lincoln from Republicans, so why not return the favor? I take up this exotic perspective with Power Line’s International Woman of Mystery, “Lucretia,” along with reader questions in this largely corornavirus-free episode, because aren’t we getting tired of COVID-19 24/7?

We also take a stab at answering several reader questions about presidential power, the virtues and virtues of Trump, Joe Biden’s odds of making it to election day in November (in two words—not good), how the “right to privacy” should be understood constitutionally, why I took up my peculiar new hobby of trainspotting, and what are some of our favorite things to cook on the grill. All in all, a nice respite from martial law.

We did, unfortunately, forget to name our most and least favorite Supreme Court justices, or the ones with the most rad beards in the 19th century. (My favorite name for a Supreme Court justice, for the record, is Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus Lamar, who served on the Court from 1888-1893.)

