The Power Line Show, Ep 178: Around the World in 80 Months? Jeremy Carl’s Epic

My guest this week is Jeremy Carl, currently a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, and formerly a research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford, where he directed the Shultz-Stephenson Task Force on Energy Policy. His political writing and commentary has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, National Review, Politico, the Economist, and many other leading newspapers and magazines.

Of special interest to me, however, is Jeremy’s personal story in recent months. Last year Jeremy and his wife, who is an emergency room physician, decided to quit their jobs and travel around the world for an indefinite period with their five (yes, I said 5!) children, with no fixed itinerary. After eight months on the road in North America, Europe and Africa, Jeremy and his family entourage interrupted their epic and returned to the U.S. recently because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Although he hopes to resume his epic journey when the all-clear is eventually sounded (I’m hoping he’ll call the book Around the World in 80 Months), I wanted to catch up with him to get a mid-term report, and elicit his insights and observations from the road on everything from populism, nationalism, foreign attitudes toward President Trump, and the topsy-turvy world of energy just now.

