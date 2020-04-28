What a Duo!

I take it that Joe Biden has regularly been putting out videos from the basement of his home. I haven’t seen much interest in them expressed, except to the extent that many have commented on his inability to construct a sentence or express a thought without looking awkwardly down at his notes. Today was a special treat, as he hosted a “townhall” with Hillary Clinton. Of course, that isn’t exactly what is meant by a townhall, but it is probably the most that Biden is up to.

Happily, I missed the whole thing. You probably did too. But the RNC tweeted this clip in which Biden revisits the 2016 election:

Joe Biden goes after swing states: can’t believe “the way in which some of the states acted” in 2016https://t.co/8qpJYvAX3N pic.twitter.com/kbaP11UJtV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2020



There is no way that Joe Biden is up to the rigors of a presidential campaign. The Democrats must be hoping that the shutdown lasts until November, and Biden can run a basement campaign, analogous to the old rose garden approach.

UPDATE: And then we have Hillary blurting out the truth: the Democrats are all in for socialized medicine, and “this would be a terrible crisis to waste.”

Hillary Clinton: “this would be a terrible crisis to waste” to not push for a government health care takeoverhttps://t.co/0YjwnuVuXf pic.twitter.com/k3TKeaaoON — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2020



You can’t say they didn’t warn us.