Posted on April 29, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Michael Flynn

What gives in the Flynn case? (4)

What we have here is failure to communicate. When Sidney Powell took over the representation of General Flynn from his attorneys at Covington & Burling, the Covington firm omitted to turn over an additional 17,500 pages it has now found in its Flynn file. Undercover Huber picks up the story in the linked tweets below.

Sidney Powell discussed recent developments in the case in the interview with Lou Dobbs below.

Responses