Biden Agonistes

You owe it to your self to spend the two minutes it takes to see the Trump campaign’s terrific ad capitalizing on the hypocrisy of “believe all women” Democrats (plus another reminder, as though you needed one, of the ever-grating Hillary):

Meanwhile, the New York Times editorial page, ignoring their news pages which said it “investigated” the Tara Reade story fully and found nothing, now says there should be a full and independent investigation—sort of:

In 2018, this board advocated strongly for a vigorous inquiry into accusations of sexual misconduct raised against Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to a seat on the Supreme Court. Mr. Biden’s pursuit of the presidency requires no less. His campaign, and his party, have a duty to assure the public that the accusations are being taken seriously. The Democratic National Committee should move to investigate the matter swiftly and thoroughly, with the full cooperation of the Biden campaign.

Yeah, the Times wants the DNC to do it only because Sandy Berger isn’t around any more to do dirty jobs like this. Reports are that Biden’s staff has already been through his papers at the University of Delaware. If there are any documents pertaining to Reade’s allegation, they’ve been quietly removed.