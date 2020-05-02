Posted on May 2, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Coronavirus

California Is Great, If You’re a Criminal

These images are making the rounds on social media. It was a good day to be in California if you are a sex criminal:

One of the many things I do not understand about the reaction to coronavirus is why governments are so solicitous of criminals. They apparently are a healthy subset of the population, since testing has repeatedly found that 95% or more of the inmates who test positive for COVID-19 never knew they had it.

On the other hand, it was a bad day in California for 93-year-olds sitting in beach chairs:


I think that much of what we see today can be explained only by the fascist impulse that lurks in many of us, especially if we are liberal.

Responses