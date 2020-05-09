Coronavirus in one state (34)

In Minnesota we are living out the parodic New York Times headline: World to end tomorrow, minorities hardest hit. Yesterday the authorities devoted their daily state briefing to the theme (audio below). Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is in charge of a resilience and recovery work group named by the governor. Flanagan chairs the group that carries it on. Flanagan is a metro urban liberal of the flaky fruitcake variety. We have to pray seriously for the continued good health of Governor Walz.

Flanagan instructed us yesterday on the disparate impact of COVID-19 on the Latinx and other minority communities. I had to look up “Latinx.” If allowed a question at one of these affairs, I would like to explore the deep meaning of the term with Flanagan. Does it include the descendants of Spanish conquerors in Mexico and elsewhere south of the border?

As usual, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm updated the data before Flanagan drove me to distraction. Twenty-six new deaths have been attributed to the virus; the new total is 534. Twenty-five of the 26 new deaths occurred among residents of long-term care facilities; the new total of LTC deaths is 434. They now account for slightly in excess of 81 percent of all deaths attributed to the virus. Of the 26 new decedents, 10 were in their 90’s, 9 in their 80’s, five in their 70’s, and two in their 60’s. The median age of all decedents remains 83.

Why the statewide lockdown?

A few of the meatpacking plants in rural Minnesota have experienced outbreaks of the virus. The biggest may be a pork processing plant in Worthington with 2700 employees. Kevin Roche — he of Healthy Skeptic — wrote me last night to note that an email from a plant employee circulating on Twitter reports all employees have been tested. Results: 1200 tested positive, 90 percent were asymptomatic, 12 were hospitalized, no deaths. Although the situation in Worthington has been a frequent subject of discussion at the daily briefings, for some reason the authorities have not seen fit to announce the good news. Kevin referred me to Alex Berenson’s tweet below and reported on it himself here.

I conclude this morning with a report live from Climax. I would like to attribute it to Deep Throat, but our source writes this much-appreciated message on the record:

I am a council member in the city of Climax. At our regular meeting May 4, with proper social distancing, the subject of utility shot offs was brought up. I reminded the council and clerk the legislature failed to pass a statute to delay utility shut offs for non payment during this made up crisis. Yesterday our clerk sent out the opinion below regarding utility shut offs. It appears that Governor Walz found a way around the legislature with the cooperation of our attorney general. The enclosed is from the League of Minnesota Cities….I read all that is written on Power Line daily. I felt this may be of interest for your continuing series…Keep up the good work. Brian Evenson, Council Member City of Climax

Mr. Evenson included this message from League of Minnesota Cities research manager Amber Eisenschenk:

Good afternoon, I wanted to share a word of caution about water shut offs during this current peacetime emergency. In Executive Order 20-14, the Governor has suspended evictions and the Attorney General’s office has suggested they would be willing to sue landlords and utility providers that disconnect utility service because the state’s position is that without utilities like water/sewer, a home is not “habitable” under the law. The legal jargon for this situation is a “constructive eviction.” While the city would not be actually evicting anyone, by discontinuing utility service, the Attorney General considers this action to have the same result and, along with other advocacy groups, is closely monitoring constructive evictions situations. For the time being, we would encourage cities to explore using other collection remedies, like certifying unpaid charges to the county for collection with property taxes, whenever possible. If you are not familiar with this option, the League’s memo on Securing Payments of Utility Charges has this information (see page 22). If you have general questions about the process for certifying, please reach out to us at [email protected] or discuss with your city attorney. Kind regards,

Amber Eisenschenk, JD/MPA | Research Manager

It’s a sad situation in more ways than one here in locked-down Minnesota.