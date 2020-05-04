Dear Governor Walz

I am scheduled to appear on Justice and Drew this morning at 7:35. The show is broadcast on Twin Cities News Talk 1130 AM from 6:00 to 9:00 on weekday mornings. You can stream the station and the show at either of the links. The show is also available by podcast.

I will be talking about my experience trying to cover the daily state briefings on the Wuhan virus in Minnesota. Until early last week, Minnesota Department of Health media contacts Doug Schultz and Michael Schommer included me in the briefings run by MDH. They have failed to respond to my messages — both email and voicemail — asking why they have excluded me since early last week.

On days when MDH doesn’t run the briefings, they are run by Governor Walz. Early on I was advised by Schommer to contact Walz secretary Teddy Tschann if I wanted to be included in those briefings. On April 15 Schommer advised me: “Media participation in these calls is coordinated by the Governor’s communications office. I will refer you to Teddy Tschann. His email is [omitted].” Over the past three weeks I have written Tschann five times with no response. This past Sunday I tweeted Walz directly (below), also without any response.

Dear @GovTimWalz: I contribute to Power Line (https://t.co/EGTB2NuXaH) and to @AlphaNewsMN. I have written your press secretary 5x times over the past two weeks requesting inclusion in your daily briefings. I have not so far received even the courtesy of a reply. 1/ — Scott Johnson (@scottwjohnson) April 26, 2020

Dear @GovTimWalz, cont'd: I think that's rude. I can't believe you want him to represent you in this fashion. Moreover, taking a critical question or two from the likes of me would only make you look better. Will you please include me in your daily briefings? 2/2 — Scott Johnson (@scottwjohnson) April 26, 2020

Walz frequently cites “the Minnesota way” to support his actions. This isn’t the Minnesota way. It’s not even decent. Please tune in this morning when I can call these public servants out by name.