What gives in the Flynn case? Finale

The conduct of the FBI and the Department of Justice in the Flynn case has been a complete and utter disgrace to both institutions. Earlier today Flynn Department of Justice prosecutor Brandon Van Grack withdrew from the case. Now comes news that the Department of Justice is moving to dismiss the case against Flynn, saving Judge Sullivan the necessity of ruling on Flynn’s pending motions. I believe I predicted this outcome — that Attorney General Barr would grasp the nettle — in light of recent developments. In any event, we will have more to say about all this in due course.
