Gimme CRB shelter

Our friends at the Claremont Review of Books have an important announcement: “With so many here and around the world still confined to quarters, the CRB editors have decided to brighten your detention by making our new Spring issue available free to readers everywhere. No masks required.” No longer the middleman selecting highlights from the issue, I urge Power Line readers to check it out on their own here. As always, the new issue is full of highlights — perhaps a little more full than usual. As I am out of the middleman business this time around, I will only call attention to our own Steve Hayward’s “The Ronald and the Donald.”
