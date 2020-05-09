Posted on May 9, 2020 by Scott Johnson

Ilhan’s latest ilhusion

One of my Somali friends called me this week to express indignation over Ilhan Omar’s latest ilhusion, as I will call it. Supporting a local food bank program that Omar had literally nothing to do with, my friend reported Omar was using it fraudulently to raise funds for her own political purposes. This should be a big story. Given the state of the media, however, it circulates like samizdat on Twitter. Please pass it on.

Responses