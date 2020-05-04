Isaac Babel revisited

Northwestern University Professor Gary Saul Morson packs a lot of learning into his 2018 New York Review of Books essay/review on Isaac Babel, “The horror, the horror.” The editors of the NYRB kindly took the essay out from behind its paywall and made it accessible for Power Line readers this week in response to my request yesterday. The essay will soon recede behind the paywall once again. I want to thank the editors in the meantime and recommend Professor Morson’s essay (as well as the subsequent letters) to the attention of Power Line readers who might find it of interest.
