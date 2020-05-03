Joe Biden Can’t Be President

It’s not that Biden can’t be a good president. The problem is that he lacks the mental faculties necessary to do the job–not to do it well, but to do it at all. The latest evidence comes from his Morning Joe interview. While everyone focused on the Tara Reade issue, this sequence went mostly unnoticed. Biden claimed that 600,000 Americans had been killed by the coronavirus–off by a factor of ten. He repeated the claim twice before Joe Scarborough gently corrected him:

Joe Biden’s coronavirus death count is only slightly off by… 540,000 people. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/PBndtNrWp6 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) May 1, 2020



Maybe Biden isn’t following the news these days. Maybe spending his entire adult life in Washington has dulled his mind to numbers. (Billion, trillion, who can tell the difference?) Whatever the cause, Biden’s oft-demonstrated mental vacancy disqualifies him from the presidency.

Via InstaPundit.