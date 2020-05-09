Little Richard, RIP

Little Richard died today. According to Rolling Stone, the cause of death was cancer. He was 87.

Rolling Stone describes Little Richard as a “founding father of rock and roll.” He certainly was that, with mid 1950s hits like “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly,” and “Long Tall Sally.”

However, some of my Little Richard favorites are from the early 1970s. In particular, I like the country rock song “Greenwood, Mississippi,” recorded in 1970 on his comeback album “Rill Thing.”

The recording, which barely cracked the top 100 on the pop charts, does not feature Little Richard’s legendary piano playing, but it is the real thing.

