Mid-Week in Pictures: Giant Murder Hornets Edition

Giant murder hornets? As Joe Biden might say, c’mon man! Meanwhile, this, from The Week cheers my heart:

“California highway police say that while overall traffic levels are down 35 percent this year because of a stay-at-home order, the number of speeding tickets for driving more than 100 mph has increased by 87 percent, with one motorist caught doing 165 mph. Commissioner Warren Stanley warned that higher speeds can ‘significantly increase the chance of death should a crash occur.”

Rest easy Power Line readers: They haven’t caught me yet. Also, let us give a nod to the astrological signs aligning Cinco de Mayo with Taco Tuesday yesterday.

And finally. . . a giant murder hornet?