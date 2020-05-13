The GOP is not dead yet. Indeed, it seems to have had a good night. Republicans held a congressional seat in rural Wisconsin and aimed to seize the suburban Los Angeles seat formerly held by torn-between-two-lovers Rep. Katie Hill.

In Wisconsin’s 7th District, GOP state Sen. Tom Tiffany comfortably defeated Democratic school board member Tricia Zunker 57 percent to 43 percent. The 7th is a conservative district formerly represented by Sean Duffy. President Trump carried the district by 21 points in 2016 and Duffy won his last election in 2018 by 22 points.

In the race for California’s 25th District, Republican Mike Garcia leads Democrat Christy Smith 56 percent to 44 percent. If it holds, John Ellis notes in his news items this morning, the outcome would “flip a blue California Congressional District for the first time since 1998.” However, it’s California. Only 76 percent of the vote is in. We have to hope that Garcia’s lead exceeds the margin of fraud and that he can do it again in November.

STEVE adds: I met Mike Garcia back in the fall. Very impressive guy. He should do well in the House.

Meanwhile, to gild Scott’s point, here’s how the folks at 538.com thought these special elections were going to play out, just two days ago:

Heh.