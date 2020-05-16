Obamagate explained

You’d think a White House reporter might understand the crimes involved in an administration’s illegal spying on the opposition party’s presidential candidate party and unprecedented undermining of the peaceful transfer of power following the election. Indeed, the operation against the incoming administration continued long into the candidates’s presidency with the connivance of the press.

President Trump now calls the congeries of scandals that sought to take him out Obamagate, but that is unfair to Watergate. This is Watergate times 10 or 100 or 1000. It is the greatest scandal in American political history by far. Richard Nixon never had it so good. Not even close.

The condescending White House reporter who posed the “what’s it all about” question at yesterday’s White House press conference was kayoed by Kayleigh (video below). He nevertheless had this much going for him. He left us asking ourselves: Who was that masked man? (Answer: CBS News Radio correspondent Steven Portnoy.)

I believe this video has gone viral on Twitter but was reminded of it this morning via Ed Driscoll/InstaPundit.