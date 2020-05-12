Rand Paul, Voice of Sanity

Today the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is holding a hearing featuring testimony by Dr. Fauci, given from his home. Rand Paul challenged the claim that those who have had the Wuhan virus obtain no immunity from future infection, as the evidence is strongly to the contrary. Further, Paul argued against any effort to close school for the coming school year–an absurd idea, in my opinion–and in favor of local discretion. Fauci was his usual slippery self, but couldn’t contest Paul’s points:
Via PJ Media.