Sunday morning coming down

I became a Suzy Bogguss fanatic the first time I saw her perform at the Dakota in downtown Minneapolis. I was unfamiliar with her work at the time, but I knew she’d been a country star for a while back in the ’90s. When Lowell Pickett sent out an email urging his A Train customers to check out her show at the club that night, I thought it couldn’t be bad.

In the event, that understated matters considerably. Suzy took the stage with lead guitarist Pat Bergeron and bass player Charlie Chadwick. She promptly kicked off the show with three hits that had first put her on the radio: “Outbound Plane,” “Aces,” and “Someday Soon.” They’re the kind of songs that many artists would save for an encore, but she put them right up front. She wowed me.

I’ve returned to see Suzy almost every time she’s returned to town over the past ten years. I love her personality. I love her sense of humor. I love her singing. I love her taste. She’s a wonderful performer. Her husband, songwriter Doug Crider (working one of the cameras for the video below), is a friendly gentleman to boot.

This past Friday night Suzy streamed “a window seat concert” on Facebook from her home in Tennessee. I have embedded it below. I miss her accompanists — I really miss the bass — and the applause that should follow her performance of the beautiful songs she put on her set list, but Suzy came up in the business as a folk artist. She is obviously comfortable playing all by her lonesome. I enjoyed this special lockdown edition of her show and thought a few readers might as well.