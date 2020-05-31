Sunday morning coming down

Minneapolis’s Steele family is a local Twin Cities institution. The Star Tribune provided brief profiles in this 2019 update on the family. Our friends at the Dakota sponsored a livestream performance of the Steeles’ “concert for community healing” yesterday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Jearlyn, Jevetta, Fred, Billy and JD Steele are joined by Spencer Christianson on guitar, Chris Smith on upright bass, Yonathan Berkure on electric bass, and Kenyari Jackson on drums.

It’s an informal affair, but the family’s performance has a Sunday morning feel that I found deeply touching and deeply needed. The “healing” spirit of the thing is out of tune with the time. I have embedded the video below. Recommended: guest artist Peterson’s impromptu performance of “You’ve Got a Friend” with the ladies at about 15:00 and the Steeles’ “Love’s In Need of Love Today/What the World Needs Now” at about 25:00.