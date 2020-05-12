The Power Line Show, Ep 186: Trumping Obama’s Legacy, with Charles Lipson

Barack who? Is it just me, or is Obama the incredibly shrinking president, destined already to be remembered in the same league as John Tyler or Warren Harding? Charles Lipson, emeritus professor of politics at the University of Chicago, is out today with a terrific article at RealClearPolitics, “Trump’s Methodical Destruction of Obama’s Legacy,” that walks through how President Trump is step-by-step dismantling Obama’s presidency, culminating with last week’s revelations about the FBI and Justice Department going after Michael Flynn in ways that may yet become one of the greatest scandals of presidential abuse of power in our history.

We also talk about the election scene and why neither of us can conceive of Joe Biden winning the election—all things being equal, which they may not be—and we even indulge a little sports talk at the end.

You know what to do now: Listen here, or download from our hosts at Ricochet, or from your favorite podcast platform.