The Wuhan coronavirus in South Korea

South Korea’s battle against the Wuhan coronavirus has been a huge and well-publicized success. From very early March on, the number of new reported cases has dropped dramatically. By late April, South Korea was reporting fewer than ten new cases, and fewer than five new deaths from the virus, per day. In all, only 256 deaths have been attributed to the virus in South Korea.

Now, however, South Korea is experiencing a spike in reported new cases. The cause? A 29-year-old man infected by the virus visited five nightclubs and bars in the commercial district the weekend before last.

Of the 34 new cases reported yesterday (May 10), 24 originated in the area in which the infected man did his bar hopping. Authorities believe that as many as 1,500 people were in attendance during the time the man says he visited the five clubs during the weekend of May 1.

In total, at least 54 cases have been linked to this man. This includes 43 nightclub patrons and another 11 people acquainted with the clubgoers.

South Korea should be able to contain this outbreak by tracing, testing, and isolating the contacts of the known newly infected individuals, and by closing bars and night clubs for a while, as it is doing. However, the new outbreak illustrates that the coronavirus can’t be stamped out completely through best practices. It will take a vaccine to accomplish this.

But that doesn’t mean bars, night clubs, restaurants and the like should be shut down until we get a vaccine. They provide enjoyment for patrons and employment for many workers.

The death rate among those who become infected at bars and night clubs is likely to be very low due to the age of patrons. Those in high risk categories have the option of staying away, and probably should.

In almost every plan I’ve seen for reopening economies, bars and night clubs among the last businesses permitted to resume. Similarly, restaurants aren’t allowed to seat at anywhere near capacity until late in the reopening process.

This makes very good sense, in my view. But restricting the operations of these businesses until we get a vaccine, or until new reported cases are at zero, doesn’t.