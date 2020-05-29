What Anarchy Looks Like

Last night, criminals took over the 3rd Precinct Minneapolis police station and burned it to the ground. This was such a shocking event that in his press conference today, the state’s feckless governor, Tim Walz, said it caused him to give up on Minneapolis’s Boy Mayor, Jacob Frey–whose political future is about as bright as that of police officer Derek Chauvin–and call out the National Guard. Great. But what does it actually look like when a crowd of criminals invades a precinct station, takes it over, and burns it down?

This Twitter video is the best I have seen:

Completely surreal. Watching the Third Precinct burn surround by thousands of people in complete anarchy. pic.twitter.com/qNVNAJIlA7 — Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 29, 2020



If this is what you want to see all across the country, all I can say is, vote Democrat.