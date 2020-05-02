What gives in the Flynn case? (7)

Andrew McCarthy brings his professional background to bear in reconstructing the events whose outline is evidenced in the exculpatory documents most recently disclosed by the government to General Flynn and counsel Sidney Powell in the Flynn case (embedded below). I had a hard time in part 6 going beyond what appears on the surface of the documents. McCarthy doesn’t have that problem. He takes the documents and constructs an overwhelmingly persuasive narrative out of them in the NR column “The FBI Set Flynn Up to Preserve the Trump–Russia Probe.”
CROSSFIRE RAZOR: FBI Exoner… by The Federalist on Scribd