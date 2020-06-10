I last posted “A note to commenters” a year ago. I moderate comments with the assistance of our software. I wrote the rules. I enforce the rules that I wrote to the best of my ability under the circumstances. If you comment here and are unfamiliar with the law as I have laid it down, please check out my 2019 note.

I want to emphasize one point. If you employ what I deem extreme vulgarity in a comment — “s***,” “f***,” “a**h***,” or one of their many variants — you will be banned. There is no due process. I am judge, I am jury, and I am executioner. I infer that those who who deposit such comments here do not get the tone of civil discourse that we seek to maintain in the comments.