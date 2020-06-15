de Blasio: Hypocrite or Anti-Semite?

Both, apparently. It has appeared throughout the Wuhan epidemic that Warren Wilhelm Jr. Bill de Blasio is eager to crack down on Jewish funerals and other gatherings while turning a blind eye to much larger gatherings not involving Jews. He has now gone over the top, ordering the gate to a park frequented mostly by Jews welded shut, while encouraging massive Black Lives Matter demonstrations. Paul Watson reports:

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered gates at a park in a Jewish area welded shut to keep people out despite simultaneously approving numerous mass gatherings of BLM protesters. “Bill de Blasio is Welding the gates at the biggest park in the Jewish community, (Borough Park, Brooklyn) So your child shouldn’t try to break in,” tweeted Joel Fischer. “While Hundreds of thousands of people gathered yesterday at Brooklyn Museum.”

For what it's worth, the guys doing the welding are not social distancing.

As we have said before, the obvious inconsistency in how Democratic politicians have reacted to gatherings in the COVID era has (rightfully) undermined public confidence. But in de Blasio’s case, it isn’t just inconsistency. He appears to be manifesting an animus against Jews.