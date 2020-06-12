Michael Flynn’s petition for a writ of mandamus in his criminal case before will be argued in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals this morning at 9:30 a.m. (Easterm) before Judges Henderson, Wilkins, and Rao. It appears that the court will live stream the 30-minute oral argument via a link accessible here (and here on YouTube). I know that many will want to tune in.

The Flynn case is a sidebar to the greatest scandal in American political history. It represents a travesty of justice. Judge Sullivan has lost it big time. It’s time for him to go. The petition for a writ of mandamus calls Judge Sullivan on the carpet for refusing to shut down the the criminal case against Flynn. He has turned it into a circus. The case needs to be shut down. This is in essence Flynn’s day in court.

Flynn counsel Sidney Powell has posted the various briefs filed in the case here. I have embedded the straightforward Department of Justice brief in support of the petition below. The brief filed by counsel for Judge Sullivan (Beth Wilkinson) in the D.C. Circuit is accessible here.

Judge Gleeson has just filed an overlong “brief for court-appointed amicus curiae” in the underlying case here. At the American Thinker Andrea Widburg reviews Gleeson’s brief in “From the First Page, Judge Gleeson’s Brief Against Flynn is a Travesty.” At the Federalist Margot Cleveland weighs in with “New Brief Filed In Michael Flynn Case Proves The Anti-Trump Resistance Is Running The Show.”

At his own site Professor Jonathan Turley comments in “’Trumped-Up’: Former Judge’s Filing Is An Example Of ‘Irregularity’ In The Age Of Rage” (June 11). Professor Turley’s earlier assessment “The Flynn Court Drifts Dangerously Outside Judicial Navigational Beacons” (May 22) is also on point.

DOJ Flynn Response by Techno Fog on Scribd