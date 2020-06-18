Media access in one state: Notes (3)

I set forth the direct and circumstantial evidence supporting my motion for a preliminary injunction in the sworn statement posted in previous installments of this series. I am seeking to be reinstated to the daily press briefings conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health. The motion is to be heard by Judge Donovan Frank later this morning.

The only contrary evidence before the court is the sworn statement submitted by Health Department press flak Michael Schommer, who is a defendant in my lawsuit along with Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. In his declaration, Schommer explains how he came to exclude me from the press briefings. He takes the story right up to the door of Governor Walz.

Note that Schommer’s statement lacks any supporting exhibits. In critical respects, moreover, I think it supports my claim that I was excluded for political reasons. Other evidence we had no reason to bring forward contradicts elements of Schommer’s statement.

Neither Commissioner Malcolm nor Schommer has identified a single reporter other than me who was included in the briefings and then thrown out. I feel like the man who was tarred and feathered and ridden out of town on a rail in Lincoln’s famous joke. If it wasn’t for the honor of the thing, I’d rather walk.

2020-06-12 DKT 28_0 Declaration by Scott Johnson on Scribd